    Home Station Mission Command builds teams, readiness

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.04.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Jason Hull 

    3rd Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin, commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division's Home Station Mission Command at Fort Stewart, Georgia, describes team building exercises designed to enhance communication and cohesion amongst her leaders and Soldiers as they support service members deployed and their Families back home. Elements of the 3rd DSB deployed to many areas in Europe in Support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce, while HSMC personnel prepare Soldiers for deployment, and support Families and sustainment activities for the 3rd ID.

    Date Taken: 08.04.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 10:49
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 

    sustainment
    leader
    team
    readiness
    deployment

