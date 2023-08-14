Home Station Mission Command builds teams, readiness

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin, commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division's Home Station Mission Command at Fort Stewart, Georgia, describes team building exercises designed to enhance communication and cohesion amongst her leaders and Soldiers as they support service members deployed and their Families back home. Elements of the 3rd DSB deployed to many areas in Europe in Support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce, while HSMC personnel prepare Soldiers for deployment, and support Families and sustainment activities for the 3rd ID.