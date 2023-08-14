U.S. Army Lt. Col. Melissa Hoaglin, commander of the 3rd Division Sustainment Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division's Home Station Mission Command at Fort Stewart, Georgia, describes team building exercises designed to enhance communication and cohesion amongst her leaders and Soldiers as they support service members deployed and their Families back home. Elements of the 3rd DSB deployed to many areas in Europe in Support of Operation European Assure, Deter and Reinforce, while HSMC personnel prepare Soldiers for deployment, and support Families and sustainment activities for the 3rd ID.
|Date Taken:
|08.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 10:49
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893869
|VIRIN:
|230804-A-DP764-8991
|Filename:
|DOD_109828701
|Length:
|00:01:29
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, Home Station Mission Command builds teams, readiness, by SFC Jason Hull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT