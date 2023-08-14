B-Roll: 1-8 Cavalry Regiment Abrams crews conduct weapons qualification in Pabrade, Lithuania

U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tank crews with 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, zero their tank canons and conduct live-fire qualification at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Aug. 12-13. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Cesar Salazar Jr.)
|08.13.2023
|08.15.2023 10:19
|B-Roll
|893868
|230814-Z-YU904-1003
|DOD_109828684
|00:02:06
|PABRADE, LT
|5
|5
