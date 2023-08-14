Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Brigadier General Amanda Azubuike | 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp Graduation CST 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Video by Jackson Huston 

    U.S. Army Cadet Command (Army ROTC)

    Brigadier General Amanda Azubuike attends the 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp graduation ceremony at Cadet Summer Training 2023 as a featured speaker.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 08:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893863
    VIRIN: 230813-A-RU014-3232
    Filename: DOD_109828552
    Length: 00:00:58
    Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Brigadier General Amanda Azubuike | 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp Graduation CST 2023, by Jackson Huston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Graduation
    Speech
    Army ROTC
    USACC
    ArmyROTC
    CST2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT