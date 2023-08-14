Thracian Summer 2023: Another one for the books b-roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Air Ground Operation Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, teamed up with members of the Bulgarian air force during the Bulgarian air force-sponsored field training exercise Thracian Summer 2023, from Aug. 7-17, at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria; Cheshnegriovo Air Base, Bulgaria; and surrounding areas. The training objectives focused on improving the U.S. and Bulgarian air forces’ ability to provide comprehensive logistical support and enhanced interoperability.