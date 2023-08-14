U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 86th Airlift Wing and 435th Air Ground Operation Wing at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, teamed up with members of the Bulgarian air force during the Bulgarian air force-sponsored field training exercise Thracian Summer 2023, from Aug. 7-17, at Bezmer Air Base, Bulgaria; Cheshnegriovo Air Base, Bulgaria; and surrounding areas. The training objectives focused on improving the U.S. and Bulgarian air forces’ ability to provide comprehensive logistical support and enhanced interoperability.
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 09:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893860
|VIRIN:
|230808-F-EX065-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109828522
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|BEZMER AIR BASE, BG
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Thracian Summer 2023: Another one for the books b-roll, by A1C Jordan Lazaro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
