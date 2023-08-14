LAUTOKA, Fiji (Aug. 11, 2023) - A highlight reel of the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Jackson (LCS 6) mission stop in Fiji during Pacific Partnership 2023, Aug. 3-9. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Deirdre Marsac)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 03:38
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893836
|VIRIN:
|230811-N-DK867-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109828320
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|LAUTOKA, FJ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Jackson Recap of Events in Fiji for Pacific Partnership 2023, by PO2 Deirdre Marsac, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
