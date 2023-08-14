31st MEU: Humanitarian Assistance Bougainville 5

U.S Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, United States Agency for International Development members, and Bougainville Disaster Response Joint-Agency workers assist in moving humanitarian aid supplies during humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operation on Bougainville Island, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 12, 2023.. The amphibious capability of the USS America (LHA 6)/ 31st MEU team provides a flexible, mobile, and versatile force that can provide humanitarian assistance from the land, air, and sea. America and the 31st MEU are supporting U.S. government efforts for foreign disaster relief in Bougainville at the request of the government of Papua New Guinea after the volcanic eruption of Mount Bagana. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Abigail Godinez)
