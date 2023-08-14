PHU YEN, Vietnam (Aug. 13, 2023) - A social media highlight reel of the Pacific Partnership 2023 mission stop in Vietnam, Aug. 9-13. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Template modified from Adobe Express and music licensed from Universal Music Production. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 03:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893834
|VIRIN:
|230813-N-OX321-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109828303
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|PHU YEN, VN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Pacific Partnership 2023: Vietnam - A Week In Review, by PO1 Kegan Kay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
