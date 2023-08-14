Pacific Partnership 2023: Vietnam - A Week In Review

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



PHU YEN, Vietnam (Aug. 13, 2023) - A social media highlight reel of the Pacific Partnership 2023 mission stop in Vietnam, Aug. 9-13. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Template modified from Adobe Express and music licensed from Universal Music Production. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kegan E. Kay)