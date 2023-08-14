Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    31st MEU B- Roll: Humanitarian Assistance Bougainville 4

    PAPUA NEW GUINEA

    08.11.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Murphy 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines with the 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in a humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operation on Bougainville Island, Papua New Guinea, Aug. 11, 2023. The amphibious capability of the America/31st MEU team provides a flexible, mobile, and versatile force that can provide humanitarian assistance from the land, air, and sea. The amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6) and the 31st MEU are supporting U.S. government efforts for foreign disaster relief in Bougainville at the request of the government of Papua New Guinea after the volcanic eruption of Mount Bagana. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Elijah Murphy)

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 03:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893832
    VIRIN: 230811-M-BI567-2001
    Filename: DOD_109828296
    Length: 00:04:07
    Location: PG

    This work, 31st MEU B- Roll: Humanitarian Assistance Bougainville 4, by LCpl Elijah Murphy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Humanitarian
    Volcano
    Papua New Guinea
    USS America
    Bougainville

