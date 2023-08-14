Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Relief efforts continue in the wake of Maui wildfires

    LAHAINA, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Sgt. Gary Singleton 

    DMA Pacific - Hawaii Media Bureau   

    Over 100 Hawaii National Guard members were mobilized alongside FEMA to assist in relief efforts associated with the Maui wildfires, Aug 14, 2023. The wildfires are currently the fifth worst ever recorded in US history.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 02:16
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: LAHAINA, HI, US 

    This work, Relief efforts continue in the wake of Maui wildfires, by SGT Gary Singleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    fema
    relief
    national guard
    wildfire
    maui

