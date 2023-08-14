Relief efforts continue in the wake of Maui wildfires

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Over 100 Hawaii National Guard members were mobilized alongside FEMA to assist in relief efforts associated with the Maui wildfires, Aug 14, 2023. The wildfires are currently the fifth worst ever recorded in US history.

(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)