Over 100 Hawaii National Guard members were mobilized alongside FEMA to assist in relief efforts associated with the Maui wildfires, Aug 14, 2023. The wildfires are currently the fifth worst ever recorded in US history.
(U.S. Army video by Sgt. Gary Singleton)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 02:16
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|893828
|VIRIN:
|230814-A-TX311-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109828243
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|LAHAINA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Relief efforts continue in the wake of Maui wildfires, by SGT Gary Singleton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT