B-Roll: 1-8 Cavalry Regiment Abrams crews conduct weapons qualification in Pabrade, Lithuania

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893826" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Army M1A2 Abrams tank crews with 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, conduct live-fire qualification at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Aug. 12-14. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Dan Yarnall)