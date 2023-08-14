Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A-Roll: 1-8 Cavalry Regiment Abrams crews conduct weapons qualification in Pabrade, Lithuania

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    08.12.2023

    Video by Capt. Daniel Yarnall 

    112th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army 1st Lt. Eoin Hart, platoon leader with Alpha Company, and Capt. Clint Young, commander of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, answer interview questions as M1A2 Abrams tank crews conduct live-fire qualification at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Aug. 12-14. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Dan Yarnall)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.15.2023 03:28
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 893824
    VIRIN: 230814-Z-MI513-1002
    Filename: DOD_109828239
    Length: 00:04:19
    Location: PABRADE, LT 

    TAGS

    SteadfastandLoyal, 4thInfantryDivision, StrongerTogether, USArmy, VictoryCorps, EUCOM

