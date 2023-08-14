A-Roll: 1-8 Cavalry Regiment Abrams crews conduct weapons qualification in Pabrade, Lithuania

U.S. Army 1st Lt. Eoin Hart, platoon leader with Alpha Company, and Capt. Clint Young, commander of Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division, supporting 4th Infantry Division, answer interview questions as M1A2 Abrams tank crews conduct live-fire qualification at Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania, Aug. 12-14. The 4th Inf. Div.'s mission in Europe is to engage in multinational training and exercises across the continent, working alongside NATO allies and regional security partners to provide combat-credible forces to V Corps, America’s forward deployed corps in Europe. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Dan Yarnall)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.15.2023 03:28
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|893824
|VIRIN:
|230814-Z-MI513-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109828239
|Length:
|00:04:19
|Location:
|PABRADE, LT
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
