    Thunderbirds return to New York airshow

    ROCHESTER, NY, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm 

    Air Force Thunderbirds

    The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform at the Rochester Air Show, August 12-13, 2023. The Thunderbirds performed their second New York airshow this weekend alongside many other performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 22:50
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893815
    VIRIN: 230813-F-XN197-7419
    Filename: DOD_109828029
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: ROCHESTER, NY, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunderbirds return to New York airshow, by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    thunderbirds
    acc
    usafads
    fighterjet
    americasteam

