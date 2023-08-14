The United States Air Force Air Demonstration Team “Thunderbirds” perform at the Rochester Air Show, August 12-13, 2023. The Thunderbirds performed their second New York airshow this weekend alongside many other performers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Breanna Klemm)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 22:50
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893815
|VIRIN:
|230813-F-XN197-7419
|Filename:
|DOD_109828029
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|ROCHESTER, NY, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, Thunderbirds return to New York airshow, by SSgt Breanna Klemm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT