    Battle of Jindong Village Anniversary Message

    UNITED STATES

    08.09.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sha Mar Smith 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Lieutenant General Willard M. Burleson III, Commanding General, Eighth Army, addresses the attendees at the Battle of Jindong Village Anniversary Event at Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Aug. 9, 2023.

    Date Taken: 08.09.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 23:40
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 893812
    VIRIN: 230809-F-AK971-1001
    Filename: DOD_109827978
    Length: 00:02:05
    Location: US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Battle of Jindong Village Anniversary Message, by SSgt Sha Mar Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    8th Army
    Army

