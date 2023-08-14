Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mini Bowling at Tomodachi Lanes

    TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.11.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Alexander OConnor 

    AFN Tokyo

    Tomodachi Lanes, the bowling center on Yokota AB, Japan, opens a new "mini bowling" lane for all ages to practice bowling casually.

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 19:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893799
    VIRIN: 230811-F-KW390-6116
    Filename: DOD_109827726
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: TOKYO, JP

    This work, Mini Bowling at Tomodachi Lanes, by A1C Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

