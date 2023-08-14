Tomodachi Lanes, the bowling center on Yokota AB, Japan, opens a new "mini bowling" lane for all ages to practice bowling casually.
|08.11.2023
|08.14.2023 19:39
|Video Productions
|893799
|230811-F-KW390-6116
|DOD_109827726
|00:00:29
|TOKYO, JP
|1
|1
This work, Mini Bowling at Tomodachi Lanes, by A1C Alexander OConnor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
