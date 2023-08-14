Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Airborne Day 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Spc. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

    The 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade presents its homage to Paratroopers of the past and present for National Airborne Day, August 16, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 16:58
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893787
    VIRIN: 230814-A-ID763-6160
    Filename: DOD_109827504
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, National Airborne Day 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade, by SPC Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    Rigger
    Providers
    National Airborne Day
    82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

