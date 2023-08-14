National Airborne Day 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade

The 82nd Airborne Division Sustainment Brigade presents its homage to Paratroopers of the past and present for National Airborne Day, August 16, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 16:58
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893787
|VIRIN:
|230814-A-ID763-6160
|Filename:
|DOD_109827504
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
