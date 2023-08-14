Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NCO goes to extreme for Soldiers, AER

    UNITED STATES

    06.13.2023

    Video by Kap Kim 

    Army Emergency Relief

    Sgt. Maj. Marc Dibernardo isn't a stranger to physical challenges that push his limits. He's rowed 48,400 meters, bicycled 235 miles and ran a half marathon and marathon — all while wearing a gas mask. But these weren't just stunts to prove how far one could push himself mentally and physically. Dibernardo's goal besides crossing the finish line in one piece was to bring awareness to issues affecting Soldiers.

    Dibernardo recently set his sights on Army Emergency Relief, saying some of the stressors that lead to more serious issues can be relieved with the help of the Army's official nonprofit. He completed the David Goggins 4x4x48 challenge — running four miles every four hours for 48 hours — to raise money and awareness for AER.

    Learn more about Dibernardo, who currently serves as the senior noncommissioned officer of the Wheel Maintenance Training Department at the U.S. Army Ordnance School at Fort Gregg-Adams, Virginia.

    Date Taken: 06.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 16:51
    Location: US

    This work, NCO goes to extreme for Soldiers, AER, by Kap Kim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    leadership
    Army Emergency Relief
    AER
    Marc Dibernardo
    U.S. Army Ordnance School
    Fort Gregg-Adams

