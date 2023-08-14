Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Retired officer talks about service on Purple Heart Day 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2023

    Video by Amanda Stairrett 

    Army Emergency Relief

    Aug. 7 was Purple Heart Day and Army Emergency Relief is proud to honor those who were wounded while serving. One of those is retired Lt. Col. Walt Cooper, who was injured when deployed to Vietnam. Cooper served in the U.S. Army from 1968 to 1989 and currently works to educate the public and other Purple Heart recipients on the military decoration and what it represents through the Military Order of the Purple Heart, USA.

    Cooper, a longtime contributor to and supporter of AER, was at George Washington's Mount Vernon on Aug. 5, 2023, for the annual Purple Heart Commemoration.

    Mount Vernon was the estate of the decoration’s creator, Gen. George Washington, who established it in 1782 as the Badge of Military Merit. It was the first military award available to all ranks of service members. In taking from European military tradition, awards before then were only bestowed upon officers.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.05.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 16:51
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 893785
    VIRIN: 230805-A-DA002-1000
    Filename: DOD_109827459
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired officer talks about service on Purple Heart Day 2023, by Amanda Stairrett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Purple Heart
    veteran
    Military Order of the Purple Heart
    Mount Vernon
    Walt Cooper

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT