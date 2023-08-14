Through the clearing rooms: Trench Run 10k 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Iowa National Guard service members and alumni, along with members of local Iowa communities, participated in the annual 10k Trench Run hosted at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa on Aug. 13, 2023. The Trench Run is the Iowa National Guard's premiere cross-country foot race and mud run, which is open to both currently serving Soldiers and Airmen as well as to the public. Over 230 people signed up to run the race and test their mettle against the rugged terrain. The station featured in this video was sponsored by the Johnston Police and Fire Departments. Racers navigated through training buildings as blank rounds were fired, carried heavy sections of fire hose and notionally "gave aid" to training dummies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Matthew Tudor)