Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Through the clearing rooms: Trench Run 10k 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOHNSTON, IA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2023

    Video by Spc. Matthew Tudor 

    135th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Iowa National Guard service members and alumni, along with members of local Iowa communities, participated in the annual 10k Trench Run hosted at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa on Aug. 13, 2023. The Trench Run is the Iowa National Guard's premiere cross-country foot race and mud run, which is open to both currently serving Soldiers and Airmen as well as to the public. Over 230 people signed up to run the race and test their mettle against the rugged terrain. The station featured in this video was sponsored by the Johnston Police and Fire Departments. Racers navigated through training buildings as blank rounds were fired, carried heavy sections of fire hose and notionally "gave aid" to training dummies. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Matthew Tudor)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 16:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893779
    VIRIN: 230813-A-WB719-4359
    Filename: DOD_109827354
    Length: 00:00:39
    Location: JOHNSTON, IA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Through the clearing rooms: Trench Run 10k 2023, by SPC Matthew Tudor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Iowa National Guard
    Camp Dodge
    10k Run
    2023 Trench Run
    Johnston Fire Department
    Johnston Police Department

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT