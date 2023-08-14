Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passport to Wellness Health Fair

    FORT MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Video by Michelle Gonzalez 

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center & Fort Meade MEDDAC

    Kimbrough Ambulatory Care Center hosts a Passport to Wellness Health Fair Aug. 11 to inform beneficiaries of resources and services available and to provide routine immunizations for children going back to school.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 16:11
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893776
    VIRIN: 230811-D-CD688-1001
    Filename: DOD_109827243
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: FORT MEADE, MD, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Passport to Wellness Health Fair, by Michelle Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    wellness fair
    DHA
    NCR Market

