Exercise Vulcan Guard Bolt 5 Video

Maj. Gen. Edward Vaughan, director of space operations for the National Guard Bureau, and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, visites the 178th Wing and meets with National Guard Airmen and Brazilian military members participating in the exercise conducted at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base.Vulcan Guard is a series of space-focused exercises that integrates National Guard operations and intelligence personnel with U.S. military partners through the State Partnership Program, incorporating several diverse space weapons systems in realistic threat-based scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Colin Simpson)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 16:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893771
|VIRIN:
|230814-F-YT970-2564
|Filename:
|DOD_109827227
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|SPRINGFIELD, OH, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT