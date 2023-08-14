Exercise Vulcan Guard Bolt 5 Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Maj. Gen. Edward Vaughan, director of space operations for the National Guard Bureau, and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, visites the 178th Wing and meets with National Guard Airmen and Brazilian military members participating in the exercise conducted at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base.Vulcan Guard is a series of space-focused exercises that integrates National Guard operations and intelligence personnel with U.S. military partners through the State Partnership Program, incorporating several diverse space weapons systems in realistic threat-based scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Colin Simpson)