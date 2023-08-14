Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Vulcan Guard Bolt 5 Video

    SPRINGFIELD, OH, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Colin Simpson 

    178th Wing

    Maj. Gen. Edward Vaughan, director of space operations for the National Guard Bureau, and Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general, visites the 178th Wing and meets with National Guard Airmen and Brazilian military members participating in the exercise conducted at Springfield-Beckley Air National Guard Base.Vulcan Guard is a series of space-focused exercises that integrates National Guard operations and intelligence personnel with U.S. military partners through the State Partnership Program, incorporating several diverse space weapons systems in realistic threat-based scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Colin Simpson)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023
    Location: SPRINGFIELD, OH, US 

