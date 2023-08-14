B-Roll: CBP Officers Seize 61 Packages of Colored Fentanyl Pills Worth $2,250,000.
|Date Taken:
|06.16.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 15:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893769
|VIRIN:
|230616-H-VJ018-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109827211
|Length:
|00:03:23
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-Roll: Fentanyl Seizure 42.15 lbs, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT