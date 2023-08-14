Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Fentanyl Seizure 42.15 lbs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.16.2023

    Video by Mani Albrecht 

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    B-Roll: CBP Officers Seize 61 Packages of Colored Fentanyl Pills Worth $2,250,000.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.16.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 15:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893769
    VIRIN: 230616-H-VJ018-1001
    Filename: DOD_109827211
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Fentanyl Seizure 42.15 lbs, by Mani Albrecht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBP
    San Ysidro
    Fentanyl

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT