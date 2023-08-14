Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MHSRS Award Winner: Broad-Spectrum Snakebite Antidote IPT

    FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2023

    Video by Sara Barger 

    Defense Health Agency

    The Broad-Spectrum Snakebite Antidote IPT and small-business partner, Ophirex Inc, accelerated the technical and programmatic maturity of the critical life-saving drug, varespladib, including two pivotal clinical trials in 4 years. The team mitigated manufacturing and clinical risks through early FDA engagement and capitalized on opportunities to accelerate schedule, utilizing SBIR contracting mechanisms; financial and acquisition planning; and stakeholder engagement. The team’s efforts will result in FDA-approval and fielding nearly 3 years ahead of schedule, providing an important capability for Warfighters deployed in far-forward, austere conditions where snakebites are a significant threat to life and limb.

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 14:29
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893748
    VIRIN: 230814-O-XH734-6366
    Filename: DOD_109827050
    Length: 00:03:47
    Location: FREDERICK, MD, US 

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    Ft Detrick
    MHSRS 2023
    Broad-Spectrum Snakebite Antidote
    BSSA

