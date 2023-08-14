The Broad-Spectrum Snakebite Antidote IPT and small-business partner, Ophirex Inc, accelerated the technical and programmatic maturity of the critical life-saving drug, varespladib, including two pivotal clinical trials in 4 years. The team mitigated manufacturing and clinical risks through early FDA engagement and capitalized on opportunities to accelerate schedule, utilizing SBIR contracting mechanisms; financial and acquisition planning; and stakeholder engagement. The team’s efforts will result in FDA-approval and fielding nearly 3 years ahead of schedule, providing an important capability for Warfighters deployed in far-forward, austere conditions where snakebites are a significant threat to life and limb.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 14:29
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893748
|VIRIN:
|230814-O-XH734-6366
|Filename:
|DOD_109827050
|Length:
|00:03:47
|Location:
|FREDERICK, MD, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, MHSRS Award Winner: Broad-Spectrum Snakebite Antidote IPT, by Sara Barger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT