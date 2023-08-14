Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VCNO Delivers a Message to the Fleet

    08.14.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael B Zingaro  

    Chief of Naval Operations

    ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug. 14, 2023) -- Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, delivers a message to the Fleet. In accordance with Title 10 of United States Code 8035, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti will perform the duties of the Chief of Naval Operations until a 33rd Chief of Naval Operations is appointed. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/released)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 14:15
    Category: PSA
    VCNO
    CNO
    relinquishment
    Adm. Lisa Franchetti

