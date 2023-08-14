VCNO Delivers a Message to the Fleet

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (Aug. 14, 2023) -- Vice Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Lisa Franchetti, delivers a message to the Fleet. In accordance with Title 10 of United States Code 8035, Vice Chief of Naval Operations, Adm. Lisa Franchetti will perform the duties of the Chief of Naval Operations until a 33rd Chief of Naval Operations is appointed. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael B. Zingaro/released)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 14:15
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|893745
|VIRIN:
|230814-N-KB401-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_109826998
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
