Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiments (AEWE) 2023

The Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE) assesses Cross Domain Maneuver (CDM) concepts and capabilities at the lower tactical echelon in support of Multi Domain Operations (MDO). The Experimentation Force (EXFOR) will employ mutually supporting lethal and nonlethal capabilities across multiple domains (air, land, space, and cyberspace), the electromagnetic spectrum, and the information environment to create a synergistic effect that increases relative combat power and provides overmatch. It is the Army's primary venue for small unit modernization, providing capability developers, Cross Functional Teams (CFTs), PEO's, Army Science and Technology (S&T) community, and industry a repeatable, credible, rigorous operational experiment supporting both concept and materiel development.
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 09:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893706
|VIRIN:
|230519-D-RB344-7473
|Filename:
|DOD_109826152
|Length:
|00:05:51
|Location:
|FORT MOORE, GA, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
