Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiments (AEWE) 2023

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT MOORE, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2023

    Video by Jason Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    The Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE) assesses Cross Domain Maneuver (CDM) concepts and capabilities at the lower tactical echelon in support of Multi Domain Operations (MDO). The Experimentation Force (EXFOR) will employ mutually supporting lethal and nonlethal capabilities across multiple domains (air, land, space, and cyberspace), the electromagnetic spectrum, and the information environment to create a synergistic effect that increases relative combat power and provides overmatch. It is the Army's primary venue for small unit modernization, providing capability developers, Cross Functional Teams (CFTs), PEO's, Army Science and Technology (S&T) community, and industry a repeatable, credible, rigorous operational experiment supporting both concept and materiel development.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 09:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893706
    VIRIN: 230519-D-RB344-7473
    Filename: DOD_109826152
    Length: 00:05:51
    Location: FORT MOORE, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiments (AEWE) 2023, by Jason Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AEWE
    Army Expeditionary Warrior Experiment
    Cross Functional Teams (CFTs)
    PEO's
    Army Science and Technology (S&T) community

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT