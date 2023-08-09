Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Bataan, Carter Hall Conduct Routine Operations in the Atlantic Ocean

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    07.20.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Brown 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230720-N-HA192-1001
    ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 20, 2023) A MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, conducts routine operations with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) in the Atlantic Ocean. Bataan, along with the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

    Date Taken: 07.20.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 09:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893705
    VIRIN: 230720-N-HA192-1001
    Filename: DOD_109826143
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, USS Bataan, Carter Hall Conduct Routine Operations in the Atlantic Ocean, by PO2 Matthew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Bataan
    Bataan ARG
    USS Carter Hall

