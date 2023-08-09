230720-N-HA192-1001
ATLANTIC OCEAN (July 20, 2023) A MH-60S Seahawk, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 26, conducts routine operations with the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) and the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) in the Atlantic Ocean. Bataan, along with the Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Carter Hall (LSD 50) are currently on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 5th and U.S. 6th Fleet areas of responsibility. The U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps routinely participate in scheduled deployments to improve combined combat readiness, increase operational capacity, and strengthen relationships among allies and partners throughout the region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|07.20.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 09:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893705
|VIRIN:
|230720-N-HA192-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109826143
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Bataan, Carter Hall Conduct Routine Operations in the Atlantic Ocean, by PO2 Matthew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT