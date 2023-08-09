Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Timelapse of USS Bataan Transiting the Suez Canal

    GULF OF SUEZ

    08.06.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Matthew Brown 

    Amphibious Squadron (PHIBRON) 8

    230806-N-HA192-1001

    SUEZ CANAL (Aug. 6, 2023) Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits the Suez Canal, Aug. 6, 2023. Bataan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)

    Date Taken: 08.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 09:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893703
    VIRIN: 230806-N-HA192-1001
    Filename: DOD_109826131
    Length: 00:01:06
    Location: GULF OF SUEZ

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Timelapse of USS Bataan Transiting the Suez Canal, by PO2 Matthew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Bataan
    Bataan ARG
    NAVCENT
    Task Force 51/5

