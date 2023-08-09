230806-N-HA192-1001
SUEZ CANAL (Aug. 6, 2023) Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits the Suez Canal, Aug. 6, 2023. Bataan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Matthew F. Brown)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 09:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893703
|VIRIN:
|230806-N-HA192-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109826131
|Length:
|00:01:06
|Location:
|GULF OF SUEZ
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Timelapse of USS Bataan Transiting the Suez Canal, by PO2 Matthew Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT