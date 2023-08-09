SUEZ CANAL (Aug. 6, 2023) - Amphibious assault ship USS Bataan (LHD 5) transits the Suez Canal, Aug. 6, 2023. Bataan is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East Region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Jones)
|Date Taken:
|08.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 09:08
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893701
|VIRIN:
|230806-N-AB188-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109826129
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|GULF OF SUEZ
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Bataan Transits Suez Canal, by PO2 Christopher Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
