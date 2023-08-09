Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BTF Europe 23-4 B-2 Arrival

    ICELAND

    08.13.2023

    Video by Airman 1st Class Robert Hicks 

    509th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Two B-2 Spirits from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., arrive in Keflavik, Iceland to participate in a Bomber Task Force Europe operation with NATO allies, Aug. 13, 2023. BTFs provide U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to assure, deter and defend against adversary aggression against the Alliance, throughout Europe, and across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert E. Hicks)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 06:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893699
    VIRIN: 230813-F-QW452-1001
    Filename: DOD_109826083
    Length: 00:01:21
    Location: IS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Whiteman Air Force Base

    TAGS

    NATO
    Whiteman AFB
    Partnership
    509th Bomb Wing
    BomberTaskForceEurope
    BTF23
    Bomber Task Force 23

