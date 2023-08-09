BTF Europe 23-4 B-2 Arrival

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Two B-2 Spirits from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., arrive in Keflavik, Iceland to participate in a Bomber Task Force Europe operation with NATO allies, Aug. 13, 2023. BTFs provide U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to assure, deter and defend against adversary aggression against the Alliance, throughout Europe, and across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert E. Hicks)