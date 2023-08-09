BTF Europe 23-4 B-2 Arrival

Two B-2 Spirits from Whiteman Air Force Base, Mo., arrive in Keflavik, Iceland to participate in a Bomber Task Force Europe operation with NATO allies, Aug. 13, 2023. BTFs provide U.S. and NATO leaders with strategic options to assure, deter and defend against adversary aggression against the Alliance, throughout Europe, and across the globe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Robert E. Hicks)
|08.13.2023
|08.14.2023 06:58
|B-Roll
|893699
|230813-F-QW452-1001
|DOD_109826083
|00:01:21
|IS
|6
|6
Whiteman Air Force Base
