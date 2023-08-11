Wyvern 1 August 11 2023

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Col. Beau Diers, 31st FW Deputy Commander, and CMSgt Jeremy Beasley, 31st FW Outgoing Interim Command Chief, join us in the studio to welcome Col. Diers as the new Deputy Commander and say goodbye to CMSgt Beasley. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)