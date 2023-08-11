Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wyvern 1 August 11 2023

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.11.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen 

    AFN Aviano

    On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Col. Beau Diers, 31st FW Deputy Commander, and CMSgt Jeremy Beasley, 31st FW Outgoing Interim Command Chief, join us in the studio to welcome Col. Diers as the new Deputy Commander and say goodbye to CMSgt Beasley. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)

    This work, Wyvern 1 August 11 2023, by SrA Brooke Sorensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

