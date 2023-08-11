Wyvern 1 August 11 2023

On this edition of 'Wyvern 1 Radio', Col. Beau Diers, 31st FW Deputy Commander, and CMSgt Jeremy Beasley, 31st FW Outgoing Interim Command Chief, join us in the studio to welcome Col. Diers as the new Deputy Commander and say goodbye to CMSgt Beasley. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brooke Sorensen)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.14.2023 07:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893692
|VIRIN:
|230811-F-QR554-5956
|Filename:
|DOD_109825911
|Length:
|00:02:05
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Aviano Air Base
