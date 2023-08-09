AFN TV In Focus: Salici Basketball Tournament

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Aviano Air Base Basketball team participated in the Salici basketball tournament held at the San Odorico Playground at Sacile, Italy, Jul. 29, 2023. The tournament consisted of four teams: Humus Basket Sacile, Team Cordenons, Playground APS, and Aviano Air Base. This event helped to strengthen the relationship between the local community and the base population. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)