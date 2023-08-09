AFN TV In Focus: Salici Basketball Tournament

Members of the Aviano Air Base Basketball team participated in the Salici basketball tournament held at the San Odorico Playground at Sacile, Italy, Jul. 29, 2023. The tournament consisted of four teams: Humus Basket Sacile, Team Cordenons, Playground APS, and Aviano Air Base. This event helped to strengthen the relationship between the local community and the base population. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)
|07.29.2023
|08.14.2023 02:08
|Video Productions
|893689
|230729-F-JP321-3034
|DOD_109825881
|00:01:00
|Location:
|SACILE, IT
