    AFN TV In Focus: Salici Basketball Tournament

    SACILE, ITALY

    07.29.2023

    Video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority 

    AFN Aviano

    Members of the Aviano Air Base Basketball team participated in the Salici basketball tournament held at the San Odorico Playground at Sacile, Italy, Jul. 29, 2023. The tournament consisted of four teams: Humus Basket Sacile, Team Cordenons, Playground APS, and Aviano Air Base. This event helped to strengthen the relationship between the local community and the base population. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Elijah Dority)

    Date Taken: 07.29.2023
    Date Posted: 08.14.2023 02:08
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893689
    VIRIN: 230729-F-JP321-3034
    Filename: DOD_109825881
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: SACILE, IT 

    basketball
    morale
    tournament
    court

