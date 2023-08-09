Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Keris Aman 23 Opening Ceremony (Social Media Version)

    MALAYSIA

    08.13.2023

    Video by Lance Cpl. John Hall 

    Media Center - Japan

    The opening ceremony of Keris Aman 23 taking place on August 13, 2023 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. It consists of a UN PKO Mission staff training event, field training event, and a critical enabler capability enhancement event at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (Video by Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 22:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 893688
    VIRIN: 230813-M-AS595-1001
    Filename: DOD_109825671
    Length: 00:01:29
    Location: MY

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Keris Aman 23 Opening Ceremony (Social Media Version), by LCpl John Hall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    United Nations
    Malaysia
    USINDOPACOM
    Keris Aman 23

