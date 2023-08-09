Keris Aman 23 Opening Ceremony (Social Media Version)

The opening ceremony of Keris Aman 23 taking place on August 13, 2023 at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre. Keris Aman 23 is a multinational United Nations Peacekeeping (UN PKO) exercise conducted in Malaysia and co-sponsored by U.S. Indo-Pacific Command and the Malaysian Armed Forces. It consists of a UN PKO Mission staff training event, field training event, and a critical enabler capability enhancement event at the Malaysian Peacekeeping Centre. The exercise is designed to strengthen military-to-military relationships and enhance the core PKO competencies of all participants in accordance with UN doctrine. (Video by Petty Officer Victoria Schiebel and A1C Caroline Strickland)
