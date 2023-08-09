The AIM High Flight Academy is an initiative with the goal of engaging JROTC and ROTC cadets, teaching them the basics of flight in a single engine aircraft, and giving them the hours and tools they need to obtain their private pilot's license.
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 21:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893687
|VIRIN:
|230801-F-RI665-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109825654
|Length:
|00:01:23
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
