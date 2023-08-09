Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    08.01.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Skyler Combs 

    AFN Tokyo

    The AIM High Flight Academy is an initiative with the goal of engaging JROTC and ROTC cadets, teaching them the basics of flight in a single engine aircraft, and giving them the hours and tools they need to obtain their private pilot's license.

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 21:38
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893687
    VIRIN: 230801-F-RI665-1002
    Filename: DOD_109825654
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 

    This work, AIM High Flight Academy, by SSgt Skyler Combs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota
    Pilot
    Student
    Aircraft
    Cessna
    AIM High Flight Academy

