    Spc. Caeden Maroo Soldier Spotlight

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Video by Spc. Jayden Woods 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Spc. Caeden Maroo, an infantryman with 2nd Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about his experiences in the army and during Operation Lethal Eagle III on Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jayden Woods)

