Spc. Caeden Maroo, an infantryman with 2nd Platoon, Alpha Company, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), talks about his experiences in the army and during Operation Lethal Eagle III on Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 11, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jayden Woods)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 21:22
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893685
|VIRIN:
|230811-A-MF602-7520
|Filename:
|DOD_109825652
|Length:
|00:01:35
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Spc. Caeden Maroo Soldier Spotlight, by SPC Jayden Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
