Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1-187 Conducts Platoon Live Fire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Video by Spc. Jayden Woods 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a platoon live fire training exercise during Operation Lethal Eagle III on Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Jayden Woods

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 21:23
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893684
    VIRIN: 230811-A-MF602-8182
    Filename: DOD_109825648
    Length: 00:05:32
    Location: FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-187 Conducts Platoon Live Fire, by SPC Jayden Woods, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    101st
    Rakkasan
    OLE
    Lethal Eagle

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT