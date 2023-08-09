1-187 Conducts Platoon Live Fire

Soldiers from 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), conduct a platoon live fire training exercise during Operation Lethal Eagle III on Fort Campbell, Ky., Aug. 12, 2023. (U.S. Army Video by Spc. Jayden Woods)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 21:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|893683
|VIRIN:
|230811-A-MF602-1170
|Filename:
|DOD_109825636
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
