U.S. Army Observers, Coaches, and Trainers assigned to the 189th Infantry Brigade participate in an organizational day at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash, August 11, 2023. The organizational day allows military members and families to build camaraderie within their organization. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones/189th CATB)
|Date Taken:
|08.11.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 21:09
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893682
|VIRIN:
|230811-A-QA940-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109825631
|Length:
|00:01:26
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, OC/T's Build Camaraderie During Organizational Day, by SSG Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
