Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    OC/T's Build Camaraderie During Organizational Day

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, UNITED STATES

    08.11.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones 

    189th Combined Arms Training Brigade

    U.S. Army Observers, Coaches, and Trainers assigned to the 189th Infantry Brigade participate in an organizational day at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash, August 11, 2023. The organizational day allows military members and families to build camaraderie within their organization. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones/189th CATB)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.11.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 21:09
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893682
    VIRIN: 230811-A-QA940-1001
    Filename: DOD_109825631
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: JOINT BASE LEWIS-MCCHORD, WA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, OC/T's Build Camaraderie During Organizational Day, by SSG Devon Jones, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #189TH #USARMYDIVWEST

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT