OC/T's Build Camaraderie During Organizational Day

U.S. Army Observers, Coaches, and Trainers assigned to the 189th Infantry Brigade participate in an organizational day at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Wash, August 11, 2023. The organizational day allows military members and families to build camaraderie within their organization. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Devon Jones/189th CATB)