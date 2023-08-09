Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ohio National Guard senior leaders visit the 121st (Broll)

    OH, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Video by Tech. Sgt. James Courtright 

    121st Air Refueling Wing

    Brig. Gen. David B. Johnson, Ohio Assistant Adjutant General for Air, and Chief Master Sgt. Troy Taylor, Ohio Air National Guard State Command Chief, visited multiple squadrons around the 121st Air Refueling Wing to interact with Airmen, Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Columbus, Ohio, August 12, 2023. Johnson and Taylor provided leadership, answered questions, and listened to the Airmen across the wing. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. James Courtright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 15:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893662
    VIRIN: 230812-Z-IE372-1823
    Filename: DOD_109825356
    Length: 00:05:31
    Location: OH, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ohio National Guard senior leaders visit the 121st (Broll), by TSgt James Courtright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

