Wailuku, Hawaii - (Aug. 12, 2023) - B-roll footage of Hawaii Wildfire response. Footage includes federal response officials, working with state partners to coordinate the response and recovery.
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 11:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893660
|VIRIN:
|230812-O-AB413-1386
|Filename:
|DOD_109825097
|Length:
|00:12:49
|Location:
|HI, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
This work, B-Roll of Hawaii Wildfire, by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT