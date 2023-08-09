Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll of Hawaii Wildfire

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HI, UNITED STATES

    08.12.2023

    Video by Dominick Del Vecchio 

    Federal Emergency Management Agency   

    Wailuku, Hawaii - (Aug. 12, 2023) - B-roll footage of Hawaii Wildfire response. Footage includes federal response officials, working with state partners to coordinate the response and recovery.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.13.2023 11:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893660
    VIRIN: 230812-O-AB413-1386
    Filename: DOD_109825097
    Length: 00:12:49
    Location: HI, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 7
    High-Res. Downloads: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll of Hawaii Wildfire, by Dominick Del Vecchio, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA)
    disaster response
    HawaiiWildfires23
    wildfire;
    Fire & Emergency Services

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT