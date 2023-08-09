SrA Darby Godbee — 165th Command Post

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Darby Godbee shares her experience working as a command post controller at the 165th Airlift Wing located at the Savannah Air National Guard Base, Savannah, Georgia, Aug. 13, 2023. Command post controllers are charged with maintaining a pulse on all base activities as well as alerting, directing and reporting events to the appropriate channels. (U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Morgan R. Whitehouse) (Royalty Free Music: Bensound.com/royalty-free-music ; License code: UQLUJ4SMM5MXL55N)