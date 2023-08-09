40th Infantry Division assumes authority of Task Force Spartan from the 28th Infantry Division in Kuwait this month.
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.13.2023 07:06
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893655
|VIRIN:
|230724-Z-GJ033-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109824934
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|KW
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Task Force Spartan Transfer of Authority 2023, by SSG Lani Pascual, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT