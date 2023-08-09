I MEF (Forward) Final Video

U.S. Marines and aircraft from I MEF and III MEF came together to deploy West of the International Date Line and execute I MEF (Fwd) operations for the first-time in the Indo-Pacific. In a testament to U.S. commitment to our Allies and partners, Marines conducted bilateral training, crisis response, and local engagements, enhancing relationships, interoperability, and shared mission for a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joshua M. Brittenham)
|08.12.2023
|08.12.2023 14:52
|Video Productions
|893642
|230812-M-WW783-1001
|DOD_109824557
|00:02:02
|PH
|6
|6
