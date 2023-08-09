Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I MEF (Forward) Final Video

    PHILIPPINES

    08.12.2023

    Video by Sgt. Joshua Brittenham 

    3rd Marine Aircraft Wing

    U.S. Marines and aircraft from I MEF and III MEF came together to deploy West of the International Date Line and execute I MEF (Fwd) operations for the first-time in the Indo-Pacific. In a testament to U.S. commitment to our Allies and partners, Marines conducted bilateral training, crisis response, and local engagements, enhancing relationships, interoperability, and shared mission for a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joshua M. Brittenham)

    TAGS

    1st MAW
    3rd MAW
    I MEF
    I MEF (Fwd)
    III MEF
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

