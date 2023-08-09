I MEF (Forward) Final Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and aircraft from I MEF and III MEF came together to deploy West of the International Date Line and execute I MEF (Fwd) operations for the first-time in the Indo-Pacific. In a testament to U.S. commitment to our Allies and partners, Marines conducted bilateral training, crisis response, and local engagements, enhancing relationships, interoperability, and shared mission for a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Joshua M. Brittenham)