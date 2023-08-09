Bravo Battery, 3-320th FA, 3BCT, 101st ABN DIV (AASLT), conducts an air assault battery gun raid live fire
exercise during OLE III. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.12.2023 13:54
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893639
|VIRIN:
|230810-A-FG611-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_109824537
|Length:
|00:05:47
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KY, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, 101st DIVARTY Artillery Gun Raid and Air Assault, by SGT Andrea Notter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
