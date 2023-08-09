101st DIVARTY Artillery Gun Raid and Air Assault

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bravo Battery, 3-320th FA, 3BCT, 101st ABN DIV (AASLT), conducts an air assault battery gun raid live fire

exercise during OLE III. Operation Lethal Eagle III is a pre-planned training exercise to build Soldier and unit lethality within the world's premier air assault division. The exercise is a 21-day training event in dispersed locations across Tennessee and Kentucky designed to build and sustain readiness across multiple warfighting functions.