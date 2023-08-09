Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fridays with Fleet: Fleet Orders - Morale

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2023

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Sarah Villegas 

    Office of the U.S. Pacific Fleet Master Chief

    Fleet Master Chief James "Smitty" Tocorzic speaks on Morale. The Fleet Orders issued by Admiral Sam Paparo, Commander, U.S. Pacific Fleet, focus on six critical areas: Safety, Readiness to Fight, Shipshape & Seaworthy, Teamwork, Morale, and Family. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Sarah Villegas)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 03:56
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893632
    VIRIN: 230410-N-YG104-1003
    Filename: DOD_109824122
    Length: 00:02:22
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fridays with Fleet: Fleet Orders - Morale, by CPO Sarah Villegas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Pacific Fleet
    U.S. Navy
    Indo-Pacific
    INDOPACOM
    Fleet Orders
    Paparo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT