    Pacific Partnership 2023: Vietnam, US Medical Team Give 'Life Changing' Operations

    TUY HOA, VIETNAM

    08.10.2023

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    TUY HOA, Vietnam - Pacific Partnership 2023's medical team joined the Phu Yen General Hospital staff to conduct hip and knee replacement surgeries on Vietnamese citizens at Phu Yen General Hospital, Aug. 10. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes)

    Date Taken: 08.10.2023
    Date Posted: 08.12.2023 03:58
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 893630
    VIRIN: 230811-A-XH946-1003
    PIN: 1003
    Filename: DOD_109824118
    Length: 00:03:57
    Location: TUY HOA, VN 
    Hometown: CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
    Hometown: SAN DIEGO, CA, US
    Hometown: TUY HOA, VN

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Partnership 2023: Vietnam, US Medical Team Give 'Life Changing' Operations, by SFC Timothy Hughes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Department of the Navy

    Soldier
    Pacific Partnership
    DoD
    Navy Medicine
    Sailor
    Vietnam
    US Army
    US Navy
    USS Pearl Harbor
    LSD 52
    18th Medical Command
    Medical Logistics
    Army Medicine
    AMMED
    Tuy Hoa
    PP23
    US Department of Defence

