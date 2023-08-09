Pacific Partnership 2023: Vietnam, US Medical Team Give 'Life Changing' Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



TUY HOA, Vietnam - Pacific Partnership 2023's medical team joined the Phu Yen General Hospital staff to conduct hip and knee replacement surgeries on Vietnamese citizens at Phu Yen General Hospital, Aug. 10. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes)