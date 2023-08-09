TUY HOA, Vietnam - Pacific Partnership 2023's medical team joined the Phu Yen General Hospital staff to conduct hip and knee replacement surgeries on Vietnamese citizens at Phu Yen General Hospital, Aug. 10. Now in its 18th year, Pacific Partnership is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Timothy Hughes)
|08.10.2023
|08.12.2023 03:58
|Package
|893630
|230811-A-XH946-1003
|1003
|DOD_109824118
|00:03:57
|TUY HOA, VN
|CAMP PENDLETON, CA, US
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|TUY HOA, VN
|3
|3
This work, Pacific Partnership 2023: Vietnam, US Medical Team Give 'Life Changing' Operations, by SFC Timothy Hughes
