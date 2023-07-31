Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACS Personal Financial Counselor B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BW, GERMANY

    08.08.2023

    Video by Staff Sgt. Marie Alth 

    AFN Stuttgart

    Introducing the newest addition to the Army Community Service (ACS) team – their Accredited Financial Counselor! Armed with an extensive network of resources, they’re here to support Stuttgart families on their financial journey. Whether you're diving into financial fundamentals, crafting a rock-solid financial roadmap, or tackling any money-related concerns, they’re here to guide you every step of the way. Your financial well-being matters, and they’ve got your back!

    Ruthy Srun
    ACS Personal Financial Readiness Specialist

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.08.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 09:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893302
    VIRIN: 230808-A-FB640-2187
    Filename: DOD_109819309
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: BW, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACS Personal Financial Counselor B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    financial wellness
    Army Community Service
    USAG Stuttgart
    ACS Financial Counselor
    Stuttgart families

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT