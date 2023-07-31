Introducing the newest addition to the Army Community Service (ACS) team – their Accredited Financial Counselor! Armed with an extensive network of resources, they’re here to support Stuttgart families on their financial journey. Whether you're diving into financial fundamentals, crafting a rock-solid financial roadmap, or tackling any money-related concerns, they’re here to guide you every step of the way. Your financial well-being matters, and they’ve got your back!
Ruthy Srun
ACS Personal Financial Readiness Specialist
|Date Taken:
|08.08.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 09:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|893302
|VIRIN:
|230808-A-FB640-2187
|Filename:
|DOD_109819309
|Length:
|00:06:10
|Location:
|BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACS Personal Financial Counselor B-Roll, by SSG Marie Alth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT