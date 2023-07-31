ACS Personal Financial Counselor B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/893302" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Introducing the newest addition to the Army Community Service (ACS) team – their Accredited Financial Counselor! Armed with an extensive network of resources, they’re here to support Stuttgart families on their financial journey. Whether you're diving into financial fundamentals, crafting a rock-solid financial roadmap, or tackling any money-related concerns, they’re here to guide you every step of the way. Your financial well-being matters, and they’ve got your back!



Ruthy Srun

ACS Personal Financial Readiness Specialist