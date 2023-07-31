Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Soldier Preparatory Course - Calisthenics 6

    FORT JACKSON, SC, UNITED STATES

    06.06.2023

    Video by Jason Norris 

    U.S. Army Training Support Center

    Future Soldier Preparatory Course - PT footage Fort Jackson, SC. Video captured by Enterprise Multimedia Center at Fort Eustis, VA.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.06.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 08:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893287
    VIRIN: 230606-D-RB344-9022
    Filename: DOD_109819168
    Length: 00:10:33
    Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Future Soldier Preparatory Course - Calisthenics 6, by Jason Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    TRADOC
    PT
    CIMT
    FSPC
    Future Soldier Preparatory Course
    Center of Initial Military Training

