Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USO Taste the World Balkans

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    08.03.2023

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen 

    AFN Stuttgart

    USO Stuttgart hosted a Taste of the World on Panzer Kaserne led by USO volunteer Nina Bertulli. She cooked Balkan delicacies which rely on less ingredients but still remain full of flavor. For future events like this check out https://stuttgart.uso.org for more details!

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.10.2023 09:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 893281
    VIRIN: 230808-N-PW030-1002
    Filename: DOD_109819119
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: STUTTGART, BW, DE 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USO Taste the World Balkans, by PO2 Tristan Kyle Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USO
    Balkans
    AFN Stuttgart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT