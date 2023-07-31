USO Taste the World Balkans

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



USO Stuttgart hosted a Taste of the World on Panzer Kaserne led by USO volunteer Nina Bertulli. She cooked Balkan delicacies which rely on less ingredients but still remain full of flavor. For future events like this check out https://stuttgart.uso.org for more details!