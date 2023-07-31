USO Taste the World Balkans

USO Stuttgart hosted a Taste of the World on Panzer Kaserne led by USO volunteer Nina Bertulli. She cooked Balkan delicacies which rely on less ingredients but still remain full of flavor. For future events like this check out https://stuttgart.uso.org for more details!
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 09:05
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893279
|VIRIN:
|230808-N-PW030-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109819111
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|STUTTGART, BW, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
