2d TSB: A Ready NOW, Signal-Credible, Decision Dominance Force!

The 2d Theater Signal Brigade delivers integrated and interoperable theater communications and cyber capabilities to enable decision dominance across all levels and phases of war in support of combat forces and mission partners in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Army video by Candy Knight; Music by Bensound.com)
|Date Taken:
|08.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.10.2023 07:38
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|893277
|VIRIN:
|230810-A-FX425-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109819080
|Length:
|00:00:55
|Location:
|WIESBADEN, HE, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
